Russia-Ukraine war: the “girl in red” from Schindler’s List today helps refugees on the border with Ukraine

Schindler’s List, Steven Spielberg’s harrowing 1993 Nazi Holocaust film is shot primarily in black and white. But there are some scenes in which a 4-year-old girl is seen dressed in red, and that many interpreted as a sign of “hope” in the midst of such atrocity. The little Polish actress who gave life to that character, Oliwia Dabrowska, He is already 32 years old, lives in Krakow, and appealing to the popularity that image gave him, in a role that also marked his life, now works in the care of refugees who flee to Poland for the war in Ukraine.

“The girl in red was always a symbol of hope, let her be again”he wrote on his Instagram account, which has more than 33,000 followers from around the world and where he introduced the group of volunteers with whom he collaborates in caring for those fleeing war.

The actress also uploaded another photo on March 13 in which she can be seen volunteering and added in the caption, “This is me near the Polish-Ukrainian border a few days ago. I was there with my brave mother. This place behind me is the reception point. (…) Korczowa is the closest border crossing to Yavoriv. And today Russia bombed Yavoriv. Only 20 kilometers from Poland. So close! I’m scared, but that only motivates me more to help refugees”.

Along with 200 other volunteers, Dabrowska and her mother welcome the refugees and, among other tasks, work to find Polish families to temporarily house them in their homes. They transport them from the border to those houses, then manage the search for more permanent homes, stable jobs and schools for the children.

“I will never be able to forget those faces, the faces of the refugees who have just crossed the border. One can never prepare to see that. It’s terrible”, Dabrowska confessed in a “live” from his Instagram account.

Regarding his participation in Spielberg’s film, he said that throughout his life His relationship with the film was changing in which she participated when she was very young.

His memories of the moment are hazy. “My mom used to wake me up at dawn to go to the film set. Everything was still dark. And sometimes I would have to wait hours and hours with my mom to shoot a single scene of one or two minutes. I remember that at one point in the film I had to hide under a bed and I was afraid that there were spiders down there. But I don’t remember much else,” he said on his Instagram account.

Dabrowska, along with Spielberg on the film set

For many years, Dąbrowska, who now works as a copywriter in Krakow and cultivates a low profile, kept his participation in the film a secret and asked his parents not to tell anyone. When the news came out at school that she was the girl in the red coat, she said that “destroyed his life.”

Only years later did he realize that he had been part of something really important.

The film, which tells the story of the German businessman Oscar Schindlerwho saved 1,200 Jews from death camps by giving them jobs in his factory, won seven Oscars and grossed $320 million at the box office.

In the film, Schindler’s breaking point, who had extensive contacts with the Nazi leaders, occurs when he sees the eviction of thousands of Jews from the Krakow ghetto, including the little girl in red, who are transferred to the concentration camp of Plaszow. Schindler then decides that he can do something to avoid extermination. Dabrowska’s character evokes a true story, that of Rome Ligocka, a little girl from the Krakow ghetto who always wore a red coat. Ligocka is a Holocaust survivor who is now 83 years old.

When was the filming done?Spielberg asked Dabrowska not to see the film until he came of agebut moved by the curiosity that her character generated in so many people, she anticipated it and saw her for the first time when she was 11 years old. “I was horrified by so much suffering”confessed a few years ago in an interview.

“It was too horrible. I couldn’t understand much, but I was sure I never wanted to see the movie again in my life”, he added.

“For a long time I even felt ashamed that I had worked on the film and was angry with my mother and father for telling people that I was the girl in the red coat.”he explained.

“Many told me: ‘It must have been very important to you. You must know a lot about the Holocaust‘. But I was frustrated with the whole thing.”

However, over time, Dabrowska was able to come to terms with her past and even see the film again, this time at the age of 18, as Spielberg recommended. “I have been part of something that I can be proud of”now recognizes the woman, who at the age of 6 retired from the cinema with a small role in the Polish-produced film Gry uliczne (Krzysztof Krauze, 1996).

Back to the present, just as in Spielberg’s film the girl in red aroused in Schindler the conviction that it was possible to “do something”, seeing the situation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Dabrowska felt that she could collaborate and alleviate suffering of the Ukrainians.

having experienced the damage that so much public exposure can causeis now very careful about dealing with refugees. “For example, unless there is express permission, I refuse to take photos of them because that is their privacy. We have no right to expose them at such a painful moment. But I want to take advantage of the fact that I have enough followers on the networks to help raise awareness of their situation.

In her Instagram “live” a few days ago, Dabrowska expressed the impact that the silence that exists in the border area where the refugees arrive particularly has on her. “There are people of all ages, children and the elderly. But there is no screaming or crying. That silence impresses me, as if they arrive speechless after having lost everything. But it is his eyes that scream in the midst of that silence.” concluded.

