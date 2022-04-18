Ruin at the box office for the new Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers’ new film, The Northman, opens in several international markets and is an absolute box office bust.

The first reviews assured a resounding success. The trailers advanced a kind of Viking blockbuster with the character of an independent film and a prodigious visual section. The presence of Robert Eggers in the direction, the man behind The witch Y The lighthouseto that The Northman had a special aura. The cast, led by Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe Y Ethan Hawke presaged a success with the public. And, despite all this, nothing has saved the premiere of Regency TV Y focus Features to be a resounding failure at the box office.

The ruin is absolute. The Northman It has been released in fifteen international markets, fifteen markets!, and has only grossed 3.4 million dollars. Discussing Film figures are backed by Box Office Mojo. The data does not lie. Robert Eggers’ new film has a bleak outlook ahead. The world market has not responded. The Northman Absolutely everything you have in the United States is at stake. And much more is being played than you think…

The film cost much more money than expected: 90 million!

Finally, the production of The Northman it has gone up to 90 million dollars. This investment is much greater than the one made to The witch ($4 million) and The lighthouse ($11 million). Robert Eggers’ new film was a leap in quality in many ways… but also a risk. Perhaps, the Viking market does not attract as much attention as it did in its day with the series of vikings. Perhaps it has come too late, after the boom of this ancient civilization in pop culture.

Or, perhaps, we are playing much more than we think with all this. The failure of The Northman joins a few months later Ridley Scott with the last duel. In both cases, we are dealing with period films, with great actors, magnificent directors and superb visual sections. They have absolutely everything to attract attention. And yet they don’t. For whatever reason, the public no longer demands that of blockbusters. Blockbusters now have to have another set of items. They are cinematographic fads and this is the reality in which we live.