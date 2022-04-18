Rosalía announces tour of Mexico: here all the details!

MAZATLAN.- Girl, what do you say? Rosalía announced on Monday her first world tour, Motomami World Tour, which will start on July 6 in Almería (Spain) and will tour her native country before passing through Latin America, the United States and the rest of Europe.

The best thing is that there will be concerts in Mexico! But don’t worry, it won’t just be one, but there will be three concerts where the Spanish woman will make her Mexican fans dance with her greatest hits.

Due to its time in our country, the original Motomami will be presented in Mexico City (August 14), Guadalajara (17) and Monterrey (19).

It was announced that he will visit the National Auditorium on his way through Mexico City, the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara and the CitiBanamex Auditorium in Monterrey.

eye! Tickets will go on sale through Citinanamex this April 20 and 21 on the ticketmaster.com page.

The expectations for the concerts of the Catalan are high, thanks to the good reception that her “Motomami” has had, an album of an experimental nature that is breaking records and in which she tackles everything from classic reggaeton, to flamenco, boleros, the rapid verb of American female rappers or jazz interludes.

Since its publication on March 18, it has reached the top of the charts on platforms such as Spotify and has received praise from the music press, including the Anglo-Saxon press, which has rated its album with one of the highest average scores in the decade.