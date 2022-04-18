Robin needs to go back to the Batman movies

When Batman fans agree on something, they’re unstoppable. In his video essay Why Are Batman Movies Afraid of Robin?Patrick Willems wonders, well, exactly why the latest Bat Man movies dodge the subject of his patrol partner with such care. Christian Bale came to publicly threaten to leave the trilogy of The dark knight (Christopher Nolan, 2005-2012) if Robin appeared somewhere, although it is evident that he was only joking: right at the end, and in a very strange way, the character entered the scene at the hands of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, although the mention of that name represented nothing more serious than a perfunctory wink. Gordon-Levitt’s Blake was called Robin, but he wasn’t Robin. The character created in 1940 by Bob Kane, Bill Finger and Jerry Robinson has his own personality and characteristics, although not even he has been the only Robin who has accompanied Batman in his more than eight decades of history. Nowadays, it is difficult to imagine a comic without the appearance of Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown and/or Damian Wayne… and very easy to see a movie where the existence of a sidekick.

Willems is correct in stating that the last live-action bat-movie where we saw the character was batman and robin (Joel Schumacher, 1997), something that other essayists, critics and fans have also emphasized in numerous videos and articles published after the premiere of batman (Matt Reeves, 2022). And it is very possible that that blockbuster camp made by Arnold Schwarzenegger and his extremely painful (for our ears) puns have a very high percentage of guilt: there was nothing wrong per se in the work that Chris O’Donnell did with the character of Grayson, whose first appearance took place in batmanforever (Schumacher, 1995), but the animosity that batman and robin produced among critics and those members of the public with access to the internet demanded a scapegoat.

the podcast Downlowd: The Rise and Fall of Harry Knowles and Ain’t It Cool News explains how Harry Knowles, commander in chief of the web Ain’t It Cool News?little less than called his followers to a holy war against Warner Bros. and Schumacher, ultimately responsible for what he perceived from the outset as a very expensive toy ad without any respect for the comic. In his eyes, what was at stake was the future of superhero movies, which is why they couldn’t let batman and robin make money at the box office. A message had to be sent: “Take this seriously or you will face the wrath of the nerds”. Of course, it would be excessive to attribute the failure of a blockbuster to the efforts of Knowles behind the keyboard of her computer, but it is true that in Hollywood the legend began to forge that a guy in Austin had achieved what the Joker, Riddler or Poison Ivy always dreamed of: killing Batman and Robin. At least commercially.