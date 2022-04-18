Robert Pattinson’s superhero arrives in streaming 45 days after its theatrical release

It seems like yesterday that Gotham returned to the big screen, this time with Robert Pattinson behind the batman suit… And, for once, our time perspective is not altered by the frenetic pace of the premieres. ‘The Batman’ premiered on March 4, exactly a month and a half ago. It premieres today on HBO Max while still holding out on a few screens.

I am revenge

When it was announced that Ben Affleck would be replaced by Robert Pattinson, a lot of DC fans who apparently stayed on “Twilight” complained about the choice. After seeing him in action, there are few who believe that he has been a bad Batman. It helps, of course, the dark and serious tone that Matt Reeves has given to this account of one of the early years of the masked vigilante.

If you haven’t seen ‘The Batman’ yet because you were waiting for the streaming premiere, we warn you that it’s a pretty dark movie, not highly recommended for viewing in daylight, especially if there are reflections on your television. In addition, they are almost three hours very well used, in which we will have the fight against Enigmathe friendship (or something else) of Selina Kyle, a touch of the fights for power in Gotham and a Batman who is still learning his role in all this.

After the success at the box office, DC does not go to sleep: we still have four very different proposals left for the rest of the year. First we will have ‘League of Super Pets’, an animated film starring Krypto that will feature John Krasinski as Superman, followed by ‘Black Adam’, with Dwayne Johnson, and the sequel to ‘Shazam!’, which promises to be as harmless and fun as the first. Throughout the year we will also predictably see ‘Batgirl’, exclusively on HBO Max.

Take the Batmobile and tell Alfred that you’re not here for three hours tonight: ‘The Batman’ is here!