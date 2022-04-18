Rob Gronkowski challenges The Rock to a duel at Wrestlemania

Rob Gronkowski is wowing after detailing his post-NFL plans. The former tight end of the patriots Y Buccaneers said he would like to face off against, or alongside, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at WrestleMania.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Gronk extended a challenge/invitation to headline a matchup of WrestleMania with The Rock.

gronk He began by detailing his foray into wrestling as his first commitment, in case he returns to retirement.

Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski challenges The Rock to WrestleMania matchup https://t.co/evEzACmnsd ? Polish News (@PolishNews1) April 18, 2022

“It will definitely be a team fight, No doubt about that. I love the team aspect of everything, you know?” he said. gronk.

“It’s my first time, So I really wouldn’t like to be alone doing a one-on-one match; can get help. And then grow into that role, maybe do a one-on-one match after a couple of tag teams. You know, my tag team partner can help me with some moves and all that good stuff.”

“Who will be versus?” Gronk added. “They’re putting me on the spot.

You know, it will be great that rock will return and face rock or have him as my teammate. It would be great to get a People’s Elbow, but it would also be great have him in my squad.”

As published by Wrestling Inc., Gronkowski signed a contract with WWE, scheduled for multiple events, until he was released from his contract due to the pandemic.