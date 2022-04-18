‘Roar’, Nicole Kidman returns to do an ode to women on Apple TV +

In Roar, a new series from Apple TV +, there is a singular vision on gender, identity and modern loneliness. There is also a cynical, painful and slightly disturbing undercurrent to the perception of women. Between both things, the series is a journey through all kinds of extravagant experiences that define a certain sense of the contemporary individual. Based on the collection of short stories by writer Cecelia Ahern, the chapters range from deep emotional pain to questions about women’s sexuality today.

Does he do it with all the skill that could be supposed from such an ambition? Yes and no. And especially, the problem with the version of the series about contemporary emotion is trying to stratify the idea under two premises. Who are we when no one is looking at us? What happens in the domestic sphere with our fears and traumas? These are difficult questions that the series raises in harsh scenes and some of the most harrowing stories of the year in any streaming production. But not only does he not manage to answer them, but also several of the chapters seem to float in a certain plot disconnection. This is despite the fact that each one creates a world that is solid enough to function separately and, at the same time, pose its own scenario.

This has been the year that Apple TV + raised the idea of ​​​​emotions and contemporary life from its toughest layers. Separationthe platform’s other seasonal hit, delved into the fear of losing one’s identity and control of the system. WeCrashed with the fraud landscape at a time when greed is a form of success. So that Roar it seems to delve into that other place of millennial life. The destruction of personality, dehumanization and the right to be heard. Or in any case, contemplated from a certain generosity and even kindness.

All in addition, from the particular point of view of the feminine. There is a painful journey Roar from the idea of ​​exclusion. Almost all his characters are wounded by loneliness, separated, excluded, exiled. Y Roar builds the scenario of this fragmentation of everyday life in the perspective of invisible suffering. We all carry in some way, the fear of being rejected under the skin. Dehumanization as an emblem. Y Roar tries to analyze the idea with a powerful plot point of view, which most of the time falls short.

The Loneliness of Roar on Apple TV+

Roar It raises the idea of ​​the life of today’s woman, but in reality it is much broader than that specific vision of the contemporary world. And it is because it explores the universal through small fragments of stories built like a cunning puzzle. It is, without a doubt, a much more complicated risk when the series seems to be focused on the female experience. But in reality, the argument is careful to assume that emotion is part of a more flexible and human layer than the obvious.

the first story The Woman Who Disappeared starring Issa Rae is an almost gloomy landscape about how culture creates exclusion. Rae sustains a character that ranges from perceived success to failure, all amidst subtle narrative symbols. But the chapter falters as she attempts to blend fear and defeat into aspects less careful than spiritual failure.

Roar It is not an easy series to define and as its chapters progress, the plot and visual daring is more evident

The same thing happens in the fourth episode titled The Woman Who Found Bite Marks on her Skin, focused on the invisible emotional pain. The brilliant Cynthia Erivo analyzes the idea of ​​fear, rage and heartbreak with overwhelming rawness. The script, written by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, shows the vulnerability of contemporary loneliness. But she, at the same time, reflects and opens space towards the connection of rootlessness — what snatches success and triumph — with scenes of cold honesty. Erivo creates a character with two faces, two spaces, two places, who analyzes personal time since the breakup.

But it’s the chapter titled The Woman Who Ate Photographsin which the universality of Roar it is much more obvious than in the rest of the anthology. Starring a tense and overwhelmed Nicole Kidman, the relationship between memory and love manifests as nostalgia. The character, who takes care of her mother’s tormented old age, ends up finding in the loneliness of dementia, an excuse to reflect on her life. And it is then that the series makes amazing visual decisions, to show the pain that the argument holds. The entire chapter — with a stunning visual and narrative tone — defines the beauty and the darkness of the series. And despite being the third episode, it is the one that best summarizes the intention of the series to cover the mysteries of emotions.

A woman for every horror and beauty

Roar It is not an easy series to define and as its chapters progress, the plot and visual daring is more evident. From the unclassifiable rebellion to the romance of The Woman Who Was Fed by a Duck even the painful beauty in The Girl Who Loved Horses. Each story is linked to each other and becomes edges of the same world. Or at least, it is the feeling that both the visual section and the plot provide. Also, the fact that each episode lasts only thirty minutes.

What is it to be a woman these days? It’s the question he promised to answer. Roar. But in reality, it ends up encompassing — and not always skilfully — so many layers that in the end, it becomes almost confusing. Nonetheless, with more high points than low, the series is a look of considerable interest on abstract themes. Several, which are rarely delved into mainstream stories. And it is perhaps this innovation that gives the anthology its curious and enduring beauty.



