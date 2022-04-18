Ricky Gervais Talks Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar Drama and Shares ‘The Office’ Joke About Alopecia

Ricky Gervais has appeared to respond to Will Smith punching Chris Rock in the face during the 2022 Oscars.

During the ceremony on Sunday night, March 27, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an award.

“Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see you,” Rock joked, apparently referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Last year, Pinkett Smith announced that she shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia.

On Monday, March 28, Gervais retweeted a video shared by David Brent’s official account.

The clip, taken from an episode of the original version of office, shows his character saying, “Especially for his wife. And she has alopecia. So… it’s not a happy home life.”

Since then, the clip has more than 3,000 retweets.

Gervais has famously hosted the Golden Globes five times, during which he became known for making fun of celebrities to their faces.

As the on-screen Oscars ceremony unfolded, Gervais responded to a series of tweets from fans about how he would have opened the show if he had hosted.

“I would start with ‘Hello. I hope that this program will help to encourage ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed, for example, take heart in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors just got,’” she tweeted.

“’I am proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscar in history. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. What the f***’”.

Asked what he would end up with, the comedian replied: “My career.”