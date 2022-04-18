Results WWE Sunday Stunner April 17, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held a new house show from the Upstate Medical Arena in Syracuse, New York. The company used the name Sunday Stunner for the first time to refer to his non-televised events on Sunday. The day featured five starting defenses, including the central event for the Unified Universal Championship. Here are the most outstanding results.



Results WWE House Show April 17, 2022



– Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.



– AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest.



-Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.



– The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and Ridge Holland and Sheamus in a triple threat match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.



– Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins.



– Finn Bálor defeated Theory to retain the WWE United States Championship



– Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch in triple threat to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.



– Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Unified Universal Championship in the main event.

