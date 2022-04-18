Reinaldo Arenas and Cuban artists persecuted by the regime will be remembered in New York

The organization PEN America Artists at Risk Connection (ARC) will remember the writer Reinaldo Arenas already the Cuban artists persecuted by the regimeduring an event planned for next April 21, in New York.

“Join us with PEN International and Times Square Arts for a night of outdoor poetry celebrating the Cuban artist’s public art installation Raul Cordero titled The poemtogether with the poetic community of the city of New York”, requested the ARC on its official page.

According to the publication, Cordero’s sculpture constitutes “a large-scale sculptural tower that presents an illuminated text within a landscaped sanctuary space. (…) is inspired by and dedicated to his compatriot and poet Reinaldo Arenaswho was forced into exile by the Cuban government.”

The evening will begin at 6:00 pm (local time) and will feature brief readings by the authors Jaime Manriquefrom Colombia; Eloisa Amezcuafrom USA; Melissa Lozada-OlivaAmerican of Guatemalan origin, and Mayan Popealso from the United States.

According to the ARC, “after the ceremony, a vigil will be held in solidarity with artists politically persecuted in the framework of the current repression of creative expression” promoted by the Cuban regime.

About Cordero’s piece, the official site of Times Square Arts also revealed that “it is designed to reduce the sensory overload of Times Square to a concentrated line of sight, drawing the gaze towards a piece of open sky and the words of the poem what about him Playing with the architecture and energy of Times Square, Cordero offers us a respite from the attention economy in the form of poetry and nature.”

The text recorded in the installation is from the American poet and educator Barry Schwabsky, who wrote it specifically for the work of the Cuban creator. Cordero himself explained that he found it “difficult to create meaningful art for people at a time when his attention is dispersed by so many media and technologies simultaneously.”

The artist added that the sculpture, 20 meters high“seeks to stop time, reminding us that humans also have the ability to invest in one thing at a time – like listening to ‘the secret dialogue of the trees’ (as poetically put by Reinaldo Arenas) and read a poem, even when they’re standing in the middle of Times Square.”

Artists at Risk Connection He has spoken on previous occasions in favor of Cuban creators censored and detained by the dictatorship in retaliation for their political positions and the criticism they reflect in their works. In February 2022, the ARC demanded the Cuban government the freedom of political prisoners.

“Cuban artists have been imprisoned, persecuted and forced into exile. More than 300 artists including Meryl Streep, Isabel Allende, Masih Alinejad, among others, join our Connection and demand the freedom of Cuban artists. Art is not a crime,” the non-governmental organization stated on that occasion.

In October 2021, the institution requested the immediate release of the protesting rapper Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo, arrested since May 18 last. “The fact that he has been pressured to the point that he is willing to put his life and his body in danger is inconceivable. We are very worried about him and we fear for his life,” he said at the time. Julie Trebaultdirector of Artists at Risk Connection.

The NGO expressed its concern for the life of osorbduring one of the hunger strikes that the creator began to protest his arbitrary confinement and also made visible the case of the visual artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantaraleader of the San Isidro Movement.