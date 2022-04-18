Registration open for May at the Film Spectators School: Virtual and face-to-face

The School of Film Spectators (EEC) has as its main objective to generate a space for reflection, exchange and incorporation of analysis tools that allow students to develop critical thinking regarding their cinematographic experiences as spectators.

The May program includes on Thursday, May 5, the film official competition (Spain-Argentina, 2021), by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat; the 12th of May Three floors (Italy, 2021) by Nani Moretti; May 19 Spencer (USA, 2021), a fable about Lady Di by the Chilean Pablo Larraín; and on May 26 a seminar on Steven Spielberg following the remake of West Side Story (USA, 2021).

The classes are coordinated by the cultural critic and manager Juan Pablo Russo, and taught by Emiliano Basile, film critic and teacher, and Federico Picasso, film theorist and teacher.

The cost is $2,500 (paid via bank transfer). [Alias: jprusso; CBU: 0340100808100093949009; Cuenta: CA $ 100-100093949-0009; CUIT: 20220795579] or Mercado Pago), space is limited and inquiries are made by email [email protected] or to Whatsapp 1166560785. The quota for attendance is limited and no more students will be admitted once it is completed. Vacancies will only be reserved through advance payment of the fee.

The films analyzed will be sent in advance through a link for viewing.