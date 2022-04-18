Price of the dollar today April 18, peso depreciates in session

Today, Monday, April 18, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.8285 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso loses 10.78 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 19.8802, compared to the last settlement, on Wednesday Banxico (19.7724). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

Since the last time that the Bank of Mexico met, last Wednesday, the dollar fell on this day in which the economic data of China they did not provide peace of mind to the markets with a contraction in retail sales that is presented as the most important since the start of the pandemic, as the economist Gabriela Siller points out.

It also highlights other factors that add up as reasons for growing risk aversion, such as the advance of the war, local spikes in the pandemic and fears of a global recession in 2023.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8802- Sell: $19.8802

: Buy $19.8802- Sell: $19.8802 HSBC : Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.18

: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.18 Banamex : Buy: $19.23 – Sell: $20.37

: Buy: $19.23 – Sell: $20.37 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.08

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.08 Banorte: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.20

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.20 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.20

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.20 IXE: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.20

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.20 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $21.98

Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $21.98 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.17 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.17 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.51

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.51 Santander: Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $20.42

Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $20.42 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3415 – Sale: $20.3520

Purchase: $19.3415 – Sale: $20.3520 Banregio: Purchase: $18.91 – Sale: $20.60

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $40,679.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.67 pesos, for $25.93 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

