Preventive medicine services strengthen inter-institutional work

The Municipal Health Committees are important bodies for the management and surveillance of preventive medicine services, which also strengthen inter-institutional work with the three orders of government and civil society in the entity.

These Committees also have the objective of designing, implementing and evaluating strategies to modify the factors that cause diseases in the population, strengthen nutrition programs, mental health, care for chronic diseases, maternal and child treatments and prevention of COVID-19.

The foregoing was pointed out by municipal authorities and by the entity’s secretary of health, Francisco Javier Fernández Clamont, when presiding over the installation of Municipal Committees for Health, Against Sanitary Risks and Against Addictions, in San Felipe del Progreso, where he highlighted that There are areas of opportunity in the entity in terms of preventive medicine and vaccination.

Accompanied by officials from the City Council of San Felipe de Progreso, those in charge of Health in the state detailed that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused effects on mental health and addictions, for which it is necessary to reinforce public policies, such as early detection constant consumption of substances, illnesses such as anxiety and depression, expand workshops, treatments and coordination with the Municipal DIF System.

The Secretary of Health said that the vision of the authorities of the municipalities allows strengthening the prevention of diseases and the promotion of habits that improve the quality of life of people.

Officials from the Health Institute of the State of Mexico (ISEM), the Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks of the State of Mexico (Coprisem), the Mexican Institute Against Addictions (IMCA), the State Council for the Integral Development of Indigenous Peoples (CEDIPIEM), local and federal deputies, from the Intercultural University of the State of Mexico (UIEM) and representatives of the Mazahua people.

