Premieres of the week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + and HBO Max

La Holy Week finished and this Easter monday the main pages of audiovisual content will make our return from vacation more enjoyable with new products in their catalogues. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and HBO Max premiere titles and seasons that will make us be glued to the screen of our device to keep up to date with the latest news.

Netflix brings the premiere most anticipated by many. The sixth and final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ will be broadcast on April 18 with two impressive novelties: the presence of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. In HBO we will be able to enjoy from April 23 the last film of Christopher Nolan, ‘Tenet’where a spy decides to die instead of betraying his companions.

amazon prime videoor has its most prominent premiere next Friday with ‘In the court of the little prince’a series that reviews the history of Omar Montes. Lastly, Disney+ will have your grill ‘Le Mans 66’who will tell us the story of how Carrol Shelby (Matt Damon) and Ken Miles (Christian Bale) They designed a car for Ford able to compete against an entire ferrari.

Netflix

April 19th: ‘Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land’ (Season 2); ‘Spot on White: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’; ‘Better Call Saul’ (Season 6)

April 20th: ‘Yakamoz S-245’; ‘Russian Grimace’ (Season 2); ‘Ppit’; ‘The princess of the Yakuza’; ‘Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes’; ‘Kitty Zasca’

April, the 21st: ‘Everything is Gila’; ‘Kentaro’s pregnancy’; ‘Not a word’

April 22: ‘heart stopper’; ‘Oprah + Viola Davis: A Netflix Special Event’; ‘let yourself go’; ‘Sunset: The Golden Mile’ (Season 5)

hbo max

April 18th: ‘The Batman’

April 22: ‘The Flight Attendant’ (Season 2)

April 23rd: ‘tenet’

Disney+

April 20th: ‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’; ‘Perfect Harmony’; ‘The last man on earth’; ‘Gigantosaurus’ (Season 1); ‘DuckTales’ (Season 2); ‘Hacking the System’ (Season 1); ‘Cadernos da Filipa’

April, the 21st: ‘Captivating the audience’

April 22: ‘Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon’; ‘My Big Little Farm: The Return’; ‘Polar Bear: how it was made’; ‘Le Mans 66’; ‘The devil’s lawyer’; ‘A madman on the loose in Hollywood’; ‘Polar Bear’.

Prime Video

April 22: ‘In the court of the little prince’; ‘Arifureta’; ‘You give better’

April 24: ‘respect’