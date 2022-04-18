Postpartum depression: can it also appear in men?

More and more studies are incorporating the man in a diagnosis that remains reserved for women: the Postpartum depression. It is enough to investigate among those publications to see how in the last five years the interest in the paternal depression on a par with maternal due to the impact it can also have, especially in the baby’s first year of life.

About to give birth, the singer Rihanna posed for the May issue of the magazine fashion and addressed her only fear of motherhood: postpartum depression, a combination of mood swings, disinterest in the baby, deep sadness, overwhelm or anxiety longer than the melancholy that lasts a few days after birth and disappears.

Depression after childbirth is estimated to reach at least one in four women and the World Health Organization (WHO) considers it a public health problem. At the same time, it recommends taking advantage of routine controls to detect it in time and accompany these families for child welfare. This is not the most common in the health system, whether public or private, according to the testimony of couples who, later, were able to decipher what they had had to overcome.

But as it is beginning to be studied, is postpartum depression also a men’s issue? There are still divided opinions on whether the specificity of this disorder is the same as in women, although specialists agree that more and more is being investigated. At the moment, published studies describe it appearing in around one in 10 men (10.4%) and that this proportion increases when the woman goes through it or there is some predisposition.

“Paternal depression is a much less studied phenomenon than maternal depression. And both are a very big risk factor for the development of the baby because it produces a decrease in the possibility of taking good care of it, connecting, being available, especially in the first year of life, which is so important”, he points out. Ines DiBartoloresearcher and teacher at the Faculty of Psychology and Psychopedagogy of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA).

Doctor in psychology, she specializes in the theory of attachment and parenting. “It’s not just a problem of who gets depressed, but of the parental system, including the baby. When the perinatal relationship is addressed, one must not think only in individual terms, but also in terms of public health for child development – insists Di Bartolo before the consultation of THE NATION–. Depression in the father [en ese primer año después del nacimiento] it can influence the mother and cause her to withdraw from the attention that the baby requires.”

Two years ago, while Covid cases were growing in the country to form the first wave of infections, in the magazine of the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP) an editorial appeared on the risks of this disorder and how to detect it early, but in women. “Occasionally, your disorder may affect the baby’s father, and other family members, although this may be rare,” he wrote. Jose Cernadas Cerianieditor of the Argentine Archives of Pediatrics.

Researchers from Chile, the United States and Spain, among the European countries with publications in this field, have been agreeing in the importance of taking advantage of routine consultations during pregnancy and after childbirth also to reveal psychological and emotional changes in parents with the same screening questionnaire that is applied to mothers. Through a score, the Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale indicates or does not suspect that there is something more than the so-called blues of motherhood. Or, in this case, parenting.

Francisca Perez Cortes, researcher at the Faculty of Psychology Alberto Hurtado University, from Chile, has been studying the paternal role in parenting. Given the lack of statistics, four years ago it published the first data obtained with this clinical questionnaire in 65 men, between 22 and 35 years old, with at least one son or daughter of no more than one year of age and who shared the upbringing with the mother. 18.5% of those parents obtained a suspicious score.

The specialist who also works at the Millennium Institute for Research on Depression and Personality, cites with her colleagues previous studies that had found that the highest incidence occurs between three and six months after childbirth, that maternal perinatal depression “would be the main predictor” of the appearance of depressive symptoms in men and that a difference with the disorder in women is that in them it would manifest itself “as an increase in hostility, conflict and anger, rather than an expression of sadness ”.

At the same time, as published, “parents tend to be more avoidant and do activities that keep them out of parenting, such as increasing the workload, sports, sex or games of chance, as well as self-medication or consumption of substances such as alcohol.

“It is important to detect postpartum depression because it impacts family mental health and child development,” Pérez Cortés replies to THE NATION–. If it is not treated in time, it can become chronic and even lead to suicide. Within its manifestation, there are particularities that are associated with gender, such as greater irritability, evasive behavior and somatization. It is less frequent for men to identify sadness or mood symptoms, so, in general, they do not consult because they think they have a mood picture.”

In line with what the WHO recommends, the scientific societies that bring together pediatricians advise not to miss the baby’s routine check-ups to detect postpartum depression in the six months after birth. And data is appearing, like the ones published during the Covid pandemic by the team at Diane Putnickepidemiologist at National Institute of Child Health and Human Development from USA, that one semester might not be enough. In a follow-up of 5,000 women after childbirth, she and her team detected “high levels” of depression in a subgroup up to three years later.

Joseph Bonet is a psychiatrist and co-director of the Master’s in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology at the Favaloro University. She affirms that depression is a complex disease, both in women and in men and, in both, it is important to detect it early. “Many variables influence, it is multi-causal”, she adds in dialogue with THE NATION.

For it to occur, as he continues, certain characteristics must be present, such as the context, the personal history, which includes traumatic events in the first years of life or early stress that, over time, produce certain epigenetic changes that will increase the risk to have depression.

Postpartum depression is a subtype [de depresión] whose crucial point is the moment of presentation. In the postpartum period, a biological revolution occurs that, in women who in turn have a family or personal history of depression, can increase the risk of its appearance. For this reason, it is said to be specific to women”, explains Bonet.

In man, on the other hand, it is not described in this way. “Works have begun to be published that speak of paternal postpartum depression and describe a male state of mind associated with the birth of a child,” says the specialist. We can infer that it could be associated with the demands of all kinds that are appearing. But the crucial point is that men do not have all the biological and emotional changes that occur in women, and this is a critical element to think more about a special subtype of male mood disorder.”

In that search, the researchers Rafael Caparros-González Y Maria de la Fe Rodriguez-Muñozof the University of Granada and the National University of Distance Education (Madrid), published an article two years ago in one of the journals indexed by the Official College of Psychology of Madrid in which they summarize what risk factors favor the appearance of paternal postpartum depression: “biological” includes low levels of cortisol, prolactin, oxytocin, and testosteronewhile the “ecological” are maternal postpartum depression, relationship changes, feelings of being left out of the baby, and lack of social support.

The researchers estimated that paternal postpartum depression “can affect up to 25% of men after the birth of their baby.”