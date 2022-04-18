Porsche, on fire for what Keanu Reeves did with one of his models

The Canadian actor used a model of the German brand inappropriately and for other purposes for which it was conceived. He reads on and finds out the rest of the story.

April 18, 2022 7:16 p.m.

DC League of Super Pets is an upcoming animated film to be released on May 20, 2022 in all of the United States. In the cast of this film produced by Warner Animation Group and distributed by Warner Bros. highlights Keanu Reeveswho will give voice to the character of Batman and also shares a recording set with Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson.

The Canadian actor is presented to us in this adventure with a different role than the one we are used to with his well-known characters such as John Wick and Neo, in ‘The Matrix‘. The same surprise -or even greater- were those of the porschethe German automotive giant.

And it is that the one born in Beirut was seen months ago using a manufacturer’s model in a way… unconventional. The photographs were leaked on social networks and went viral at the time of being published, in them Reeves is seen using his Porsche 911 Carrera 4S like a cargo tractor to carry your Christmas tree.

Keanu Reeves in a Porsche

The difference is that this Keanu “tractor” has a value of 407 thousand dollars and is considered one of the most luxurious supercars offered by the luxury car market. However, there are many who believed that the actor has the right to use his Porsche as he sees fit; In the end, he was the one who had to shell out almost half a million dollars to add it to his exclusive garage.

What is certain is that Keanu Reeves did not take long to bring his little tree home: this Porsche 911 manages to develop 420 hp, which translates into 304 km/h as maximum speed and a minimum wait of 4.3 seconds to reach the 100 km/h on the speedometer.

+ The photo that went viral right away