Play Fortle, the version of Wordle derived from Fortnite

wordle It was first released in October 2021 and has taken social media by storm. Countless variations of the game have emerged since its launch, ranging from equations to adult words. Now Fortnite has its own derivative in English, called strong.

If you want to play strong you can do it by visiting the official site. Some people have had a hard time finding it since the site is called FortniteSkin. In this game you will have six chances to guess a five-letter word from Fortnite. Each day will bring a new word to Strong.

The basic game mechanics are the same as wordle original. Each word you enter will bring you closer to the correct answer by letting you know which letters are wrong, which are somewhere else in the word, and which are correct. For example, the letters that turn orange are correct, the purple ones correspond to the word but are located elsewhere, and the gray ones mean that the letter is not in the word.

The site hosts other things besides the game of Strong. There are tabs for different items, including those currently present in the Item Shop and leaked content. There is also room for quizzes related to Fortnitebut none have been added yet.

It seems that the site is establishing itself as a new content hub for Fortnite, beyond the play on words.

This article was originally published in English by Christian Harrison on April 14, 2022.