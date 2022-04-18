participates in the game of his son Saint

Kim Kardashiandespite her numerous entrepreneurial commitments, she does not forget her first profession: being a mother. Kim has always been a loving mom and he has shown it on several occasions, above all participating in all the commitments of her four children. Kardashian was, in fact, seen at the game of her six-year-old son Saint. She had her four children with ex-husband Kanye West who, unlike Kim, apparently didn’t show up for the game.

Kim and Kanye in the last period have been particularly in the spotlight for their constant arguments and provocations, especially from him. The entrepreneur and influencer in fact at the moment is happy now with alongside actor Pete Davidsonwhich she also brought with her to the première de The Kardashians, the new series about the eclectic family. A public release that confirmed that the two are a close-knit and solid couple.

Although the two appear to be inseparable, Pete was not present at Kim’s son’s game. The match was a beautiful one mom-son moment in which the entrepreneur showed what it means to be mothers: to support children on every occasion. Despite all of Kim’s commitments, she manages to follow the movements of the children without missing important opportunities as, in this case, the game of Saint.

Kim Kardashian children: you never miss important opportunities

The entrepreneur has now found the perfect balance between work and the profession of a mother, which she always conducts with great style. In fact, like a “normal” mother, she showed up in overalls at the Saint’s match. Sitting on the lawn supporting and cheering for her child with her c‘was also Chicago’s youngest daughter of 4 years. Always dressed suitable for any situation, Kim caught her attention despite her black jumpsuit with sneakers and sunglasses.