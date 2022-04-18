Although we are already in the second half of April, Microsoft has not yet announced which new games will join Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks. However, we have been able to find out Outlast 2 and 3 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass on May 1.

The information is available in the Xbox Game Pass application itself, as shown Idle Sloth through a publication on his Twitter account, where he has shown us which will be the titles that will leave the service as soon as it begins next May.

Outlast 2 and 3 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass on May 1

Although there are times when the titles that leave Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are different, this time we find that the games that will no longer be available on both platforms will be exactly the same, highlighting above all the presence of Outlast 2. These are the games that will leave Xbox Game Pass on May 1:

F1 2019

street of rage 4

Outlast 2

cricket 19

The departure of F1 2019 from Xbox Game Pass is logical, since the delivery of the year 2021 recently arrived at the service, so the presence of the previous installment was something that had its days numbered, and the same applies to Cricket 19. As for the other two titles, users will no longer be able to enjoy a game that had a fantastic reception, such as Street of Rage 4; and they will lose a great option within the horror genre, such as Outlast 2.

Therefore, if any of you want to play any of the aforementioned titles, you should hurry up and do so before May 1, at which time they will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.