Oscars 2022: Bizarre conspiracy theories about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock have caused a stir on the internet

Internet conspiracy theories have flooded social media in the wake of the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar drama, falsely suggesting the slap in the face was staged.

On Sunday (March 27), Smith punched and insulted Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Pinkett Smith had previously spoken about her shaved head after being diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder.

Despite the Academy’s official statement, Smith’s public apology, Oscar-goers’ condemnation, and recounting of the moments leading up to the “slap heard around the world,” some users on social media have falsely suggested that the incident was staged in an attempt to resurrect dismal viewing figures for the Oscars.

At least two of these theories have been disproved.

On Tuesday (March 29), a Twitter user shared what appeared to be a blown-up image of Rock’s face when Smith punched him, suggesting the comedian was wearing a “cheek pad” to cushion the blow.

The caption read: “In the 8K quality footage, a cheek pad can be seen on Chris Rock; yes, conspiracy theorists are going to go crazy over this.”

However, professional footage of the event’s slap in the face clearly showed that Rock was not wearing such a contraption, even in the following two images, by photographers Neilson Bernard and Robyn Beck.

The moment Will Smith punched Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 (Getty Images)

Photos captured live at the Oscars, and available on Getty, show that Rock was not wearing a cheek pad during the incident. (AFP via Getty Images)

Tech website Gizmodo has also explained the “cheek pad” allegedly seen on Rock’s face, noting that it was likely an artifact caused by enlarging footage of the incident.

The post claims that pixelated or low-quality images can be improved with phone apps like Remini, but the results are never entirely accurate.

These apps help users “scale” images, guessing what would make the photo better, by adding detail to these images instead of working with what already exists. The result is a higher quality but possibly inaccurate photograph, as is the case with Rock’s doctored image.

The post also passed one of the images through Remini and was able to generate an image similar to the one being shared on Twitter.

Another debunked theory circulating on social media is that of Smith’s “fake” hand.

Some users falsely claimed that Smith used his left hand to hit his chest to generate the slapping sound, while others falsely claimed that he used his left hand to hit Rock.

However, footage and video of the incident clearly showed Smith’s left hand, first in a defensive position as he slapped Rock, then swinging behind him from the momentum of the slap.

Will Smith’s left hand is clearly seen swinging behind him from the momentum of the slap. (Getty Images)

Many have denounced the conspiracy theories, expressing derision at the suggestion that Smith was willing to sacrifice what was arguably the biggest night of his career.

One user wrote in a mocking tweet: “The pad responds to increased friction and is designed to materialize upon impact.”

Another wrote: “It’s crazy because who does this for no reason. It didn’t help anyone.”

The 53-year-old actor was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor shortly after hitting Rock.

