Original plans for last week’s WWE shows revealed

A new week begins in the world of professional wrestling, but it is time to analyze some curiosities that the weekly WWE shows left us in the previous one. Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, has revealed information about what happened in the locker room of the Monday Night Raw show held on April 11 and the SmackDown event held on the 15th.

As usual, WWE usually change plans at the last minute. Originally, Damian Priest was scheduled to face United States Champion Finn Bálor. This changed at the last minute and Priest battled AJ Styles. The match ended with AJ Styles being thrown to ringside and Priest posing in the center of the ring. Finn Bálor did not participate in the show and a title match was confirmed for the following week against Theory.

As for the fight between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy, it was originally agreed that if Otis and Chad Gable were victorious, they would get a starting opportunity. However, this was not mentioned during the broadcast of the match.



Sasha Banks was originally scheduled to face Rhea Ripley on SmackDown. However, Naomi took her partner’s place and ended up losing to Ripley in a singles match.

Producers WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes vs. Miz: Jamie Noble and Joe Hennig

Dominic Mysterio vs. Veer: Shane Helms

Liv Morgan vs. Naomi: Kenny Dykstra

VIP Lounge: Adam Pearce

Bianca Belair vs. Zelina: Molly Holly

RKBro vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari

Street Profits vs. Uses: Abyss and Ariya Daivari

Producers WWE Main Event

Apollo Crews vs. Cedric AlexanderAdam Pearce

T Bar vs. Tommaso CiampaPetey Williams

Producers WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi: Jamie Noble and Ariya Daivari

Madcap Moss vs. Humberto: Adam Peace

Segment between Charlotte and Drew Gulak: Petey Williams

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss

Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal: Shawn Daivari

Lacey Evans promo: Petey Williams

Promo between RKBro and The Usos: Michael Hayes and Joe Hennig

Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso: Michael Hayes and Joe Hennig

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (dark match): Jason Jordan

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.