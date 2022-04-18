Original plans for last week’s WWE shows revealed
A new week begins in the world of professional wrestling, but it is time to analyze some curiosities that the weekly WWE shows left us in the previous one. Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, has revealed information about what happened in the locker room of the Monday Night Raw show held on April 11 and the SmackDown event held on the 15th.
As usual, WWE usually change plans at the last minute. Originally, Damian Priest was scheduled to face United States Champion Finn Bálor. This changed at the last minute and Priest battled AJ Styles. The match ended with AJ Styles being thrown to ringside and Priest posing in the center of the ring. Finn Bálor did not participate in the show and a title match was confirmed for the following week against Theory.
As for the fight between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy, it was originally agreed that if Otis and Chad Gable were victorious, they would get a starting opportunity. However, this was not mentioned during the broadcast of the match.
Sasha Banks was originally scheduled to face Rhea Ripley on SmackDown. However, Naomi took her partner’s place and ended up losing to Ripley in a singles match.
Producers WWE Raw
- Cody Rhodes vs. Miz: Jamie Noble and Joe Hennig
- Dominic Mysterio vs. Veer: Shane Helms
- Liv Morgan vs. Naomi: Kenny Dykstra
- VIP Lounge: Adam Pearce
- Bianca Belair vs. Zelina: Molly Holly
- RKBro vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari
- Street Profits vs. Uses: Abyss and Ariya Daivari
Producers WWE Main Event
- Apollo Crews vs. Cedric AlexanderAdam Pearce
- T Bar vs. Tommaso CiampaPetey Williams
Producers WWE SmackDown
- Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi: Jamie Noble and Ariya Daivari
- Madcap Moss vs. Humberto: Adam Peace
- Segment between Charlotte and Drew Gulak: Petey Williams
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss
- Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal: Shawn Daivari
- Lacey Evans promo: Petey Williams
- Promo between RKBro and The Usos: Michael Hayes and Joe Hennig
- Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso: Michael Hayes and Joe Hennig
- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (dark match): Jason Jordan
