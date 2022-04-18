‘Oppenheimer’: Olivia Thirlby is the latest signing

The biggest movie of 2023 is getting even bigger, believe it or not. The next war epic Christopher Nolan, , seems to have hired just about every notable actor under the sun, and casting announcements follow one another at a dizzying pace. Second only to the movie margot robbie in its cast, the film has just added to Olivia Thirlby to the gigantic ensemble in an unknown role, according to Deadline.

can boast of having the best cast ever assembled, with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, rami maleck, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Brangh, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Josh Peckand even a confirmed appearance of Gary OldmanAnd that’s just scratching the surface. Murphy leads the pack as the titular real-life scientist. J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called Father of the Atomic Bomb in charge of the Manhattan Project. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning work by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which recounts the life and fall of the theoretical physicist as he was forced to confront the ramifications of his scientific discoveries.

It’s a big return to film for Thirlby, who hasn’t had a major presence in the film industry in a while. Thirlby got his start in the industry with the dramedy Elliot Page Y Michael Cera 2007, , as the main character’s best friend. She later starred in and was cast alongside Karl Urban in 2012, a film that he hopes will have a sequel. Lately, his appearances have been mostly on the small screen. He starred in the ill-fated FX series as Hero Brown and on. Among her other appearances are roles in,, and which pairs her with Alan Ritchson and the comedian Jim Gaffigan.

is notoriously lacking in detail about how all these Hollywood stars fit into Nolan’s vision, and Thirlby is no exception. We’ve recently had some faces that fit names outside of Murphy like Oppenheimer, like Blunt who will play his wife, and Downey Jr. who will appear as Lewis Strauss, but there are still a lot of unknowns. Nolan will sit in the director’s chair with a script of his own. He will also produce with the help of emma thomas Y charles rovenby Atlas Entertainment.

is still some way off, as the film is expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. With production underway in New Mexico, California, and New Jersey, who knows what surprises Nolan has left, or if there are even any actors left. with which to surprise us.