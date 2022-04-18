One of the Latin actresses who has conquered Hollywood

The Mexican Eiza Gonzalez has conquered Hollywood in record time to become one of the latin actresses most in demand and blockbusters in the mecca of cinemawhere he has learned that sometimes the most powerful thing is knowing how to say “no”.

“When you get to a certain point in your career it’s very important say no to certain characters they are reinforcing a stereotype“, assures the Mexican actress in an interview with Efe during the promotion of its latest premiere, “ambulance”which has just reached cinemas.

Gonzalez returns to action genrewho has already dominated in films like “Baby Driver” (2017) and “Hobbs & Shaw” (2019), with a heist thriller directed by Michael Bay, known for blockbusters on the level of “Armageddon” (1998) or the saga “ Transformers”.

In the new moviethe actress plays a los angeles paramedic who, while trying to save the life of a policeman in an ambulance, is taken hostage by two robbers who are trying to flee in the same vehicle after robbing a bank.

“I feel proud of having grown up in Mexicosurrounded by women who are dedicated to doing different jobs and careers, “explains González.

“And if you analyze it, the role feels organic because in Los Angeles there are many Latinos and many women who do this type of work,” she adds.

Although she admits that it is not always easy to prosper in such a complicated world What Hollywood without giving up certain principles.

“When you’re starting out you have to do things that are not aligned with your values.” “You have to pay for certain things for others,” she says.

“IN MEXICO WE GREW UP WITH 90’S ACTION FILMS”

In “ambulance”González has followed the instructions of Bay, a director who remains faithful to his style of giving the viewer no respite with a fast-paced action, chases and explosions, this time aboard a ambulance recklessly driven by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“We spent 37 days inside shooting in an ambulance and I rented one to prepare the character, I already understand it as if it were my home,” jokes the actress.

The filmmaker has pointed out that almost everything that appears in screen it’s real, there’s hardly special effects or simulations and that it was more difficult to shoot inside the ambulance that was speeding through Los Angeles than to choreograph the chases.

González confirms: “Among the actors, the cameraman, the lighting, audio… We were ten people in a very small space. Your stomach couldn’t even sound, you could hear everything”.

On being a regular in action roles, the actress remember that in Mexico he grew up with the action movies because “in the 90s they were the ones that came from USA.“

“Not like the art cinemawhich now does reach all parts of the world”, he points out.

EIZA GONZÁLEZ IS GOING FOR A SERIES WITH MERYL STREEP AND WILL PLAY MARÍA FÉLIX

But soon the international publiche will meet others facets of the mexicanwho has already demonstrated his talents for comedy in “I Care a Lot” (2020).

Gonzalez will be part of “Extrapolations”, a apple tv+ series on climate crisis and whose cast will be led by Meryl Streep and Kit Harington.

Besides will give life to legendary Mexican actress María Félix (1914-2002), known as “The Lady”in a biopic what Matthew Heineman will direct.

“Are Projects very different -progress-. I am proud to be able to represent characters that change the play for the Latin woman and allow us to see ourselves in a different way”.

* With information from EFE.

