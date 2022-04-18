“One of our children died, we are devastated”

“It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the death of our baby”. So Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, announces the disappearance of one of the twins he was expecting from his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28. He does so in a post published on his social profiles and soon went viral.

“It is the greatest pain a parent can feel – reads the note released by the Manchester Utd striker – Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided .. “.

“We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our boy, you are our angel. We will always love you”, is the conclusion. The exact same words were later shared by Georgina on her profile. No other details have been added on the affair, with the couple thus deciding to close themselves in the utmost secrecy to process such great pain.

In love with fatherhood, as he stated in several interviews, the Portuguese footballer has a large family. The first three children, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior born in 2010, the twins Eva and Mateo of 2017, were born to a surrogate mother whose identity has always remained a secret. The babies are now 12 and 5 years old, respectively. Then, after the meeting with the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez in 2016 and the beginning of their love story, Alana Martina was born, in 2017, the first biological daughter of the champion. In January the announcement of Giorgina’s second pregnancy, but one of the twins she was carrying in her womb did not make it.