One of Nicolas Cage’s worst movies came to Netflix and became a resounding success – Tvshow – 04/18/2022

Nicolas Cage has one of the most unique and prolific careers in all of Hollywood. Idolized by many, in his career coexist the Oscar award for best actor for goodbye to vegaswith another number of awards and nominations, both in the United States and at festivals around the world.

However, in a versatile filmography in which, with goodbye to vegashighlight movies like The Orchid Thief, Moon Spell either Lives to the limitamong others, the actor also has many bad roles.

And one of his most criticized works has just reached streaming, where because of that kind of thing that happens in the cyber world, it became a success.

It is about Reckoningof 2019 and considered one of the worst nicolas cage movies, judging by the score it has received on sites like the Internet Movie Data Base or Rotten Tomatoes. While on IMDB it accumulates a score of 4.7 out of 10, the tomatometers give it 15% approval from critics and just 17% from the public.

Shawn Ku’s film was never released in Uruguayan cinemas, but in the streaming he found his revenge.

After reaching the catalog of Netflixthe film is located between the most watched by Uruguayans: at the time of this note was sixth in the Top 10 of the most popular content nationwide, and first in the ranking of the favorite movies by the audience today.

Reckoning is the story of Frank Carver (Cage), a man who was part of a kind of crime syndicate and who, after being released from prison after 19 years of wrongful conviction, decides to take revenge on his old bosses. An insomnia that complicates his routine and the appearance of a loved one will alter the plans that marked his return to freedom.

The film also slipped between most watched on netflix in Argentina and other countries in the region. Perhaps the actor’s fans considered it a good preview for the weight of talent, which is emerging as one of the most important works of his career and which will be released in local theaters on April 28. The countdown is on.