Nicolas Cage Was ‘Terrified’ To Play Himself Despite ESA Interview About Terry Wogan

He once somersaulted in the studio, performed high kicks and threw money into the audience before taking off his shirt on Terry Wogan’s BBC talk show.

But Nicolas Cage, 58, has admitted he was “terrified” to play himself in the upcoming action-comedy film The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.

Famous for his eccentric behavior, which had him taking magic mushrooms with his cat and spending his $150 million fortune on ‘haunted houses’, a dinosaur skull and an octopus that ‘helped with his acting’, the actor got his ‘ old me’. for the paper

Speaking as head of the film’s release, Nicholas detailed: “I looked at an old interview I did on Wogan’s show where he was jumping right in.”

“I was promoting Wild At Heart, doing karate kicks, throwing money at the audience, and I thought, ‘That guy is a really obnoxious, arrogant, irreverent nut and I think he needs to be in this movie.'” ‘

Coming out to join Terry on the couch in 1990, the actor flung himself across the room while performing somersaults, high kicks and throwing money at the audience.

He then proceeded to show Terry this chest, in a chat show entry that no one would quickly forget.

Nicholas detailed: “That was Nic in 1990 and I’m so glad I’m not like that person anymore.” But he was happy to bring him back.

Speaking to writer-film director Tom Gormican, he continued: “I actually have very quiet times at home, reading with my cat. Don’t you want to put something like that?

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 22 and will focus on Nicholas Cage playing a version of himself, who has been struggling financially.

He agrees to appear at a billionaire superfan’s birthday party for $1 million, but is actually there as a CIA informant since the superfan (Pedro Pascal) is a drug lord.

However, when asked about the action-comedy feature, an apprehensive Nicholas feared he would “make fun of himself” due to the internet’s perception of him as a “wacko.”

Owen Gleiberman of Variety calls the concept of Cage playing Cage “a conceit we get used to in seconds” and calls it “a gift that just keeps on giving.”

He adds that the film is a “commercial comedy that has deliriously fun poking fun at Nicolas Cage, celebrating everything that makes him Nicolas Cage.”

Nicholas actually had financial problems that led him to take on just about every role he could, with Gleiberman calling him “the superhero of the slums.”

John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter calls the film a “toy aimed at cultists who have sought out Crazy Cage’s performances and forgiven the failings in between.”

After screening to the first wave of critics, the film earned a rare 100 percent fresh rating through first wave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film also stars Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lily Mo Sheen, the daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen.