Nicolas Cage does not rule out the idea of ​​being Superman, but now in the least expected way

It is public knowledge that Nicolas Cage was very close to becoming Superman for the film that Warner Bros. was preparing with Tim Burton directing. The film did not prosper, leaving the Oscar-winning actor and fan of the DC Comics hero disappointed. Now, years after this Cage does not lose hope of being the last son of krypton and has a more than interesting idea to do it.

Cage is promoting The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the comedy that has him playing himself. Interviewed by Rolling Stone, Cage spoke about the new film that he shot with Peter Pascal and he was not deprived of remembering about the Superman that was not.

