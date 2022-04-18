New trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with Nathalie Portman as the Mighty Thor | Cinema | Entertainment

With Sweet Child O’Mine (Guns N’ Roses) playing, not to lose the rhythm of Ragnarok, comes the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder (love and thunder). The new story from Marvel Studios ends the trajectory of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to hand over to Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, who appears at the end of the trailer in full action.

It is possible that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may be the most anticipated Marvel and Disney movie for this year, but Thor is a key story for viewers to have a specific dimension in relation to the various realities found in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new production brings news. Yes, the long-awaited trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is here and shows what was expected: Thor, after the events of The Avengers: Endgame and the first images of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor.

In the new installment, the story that Odin’s son wants to tell us is how he tries to find himself after the events of Avengers: Endgame in an adventure in which he shares the limelight with the Guardians of the Galaxy and in which he will also cross paths with other divinities. The available video confirms the presence of several well-known characters, among which is the Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson, who now leads the people of New Asgard, the Guardians without Gamora and, of course, the Jane wearing Thor’s armor and carrying Mjolnir.

For a couple of years the comments about this film come and go; especially since the Norse god played by Chris Hemsworth transcended beyond Avengers: Endgame (Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, 2019). That film was key because it served to conclude Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, closing the stories of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans), who, together with Thor, were the triplet that sustained a good part of the first narrative stages of this saga of films.

After Avengers: EndgameThor gave his throne to Brunnhilde, the Valkyrie who accompanies him since Thor: Ragnarök (Taika Waititi, 2017), for her to take care of the Earth-based Asgardians. What would happen to the God of Thunder? She would follow her story along with the Guardians of the Galaxy. There are already news about that through the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder.

One of the main novelties in relation to the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has to do with Natalie Portman, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in Thor 4. The last participation of the character occurred in Thor, a dark world, when his health was in danger. Within Thor 4, this factor will be key in relation to the narrative and the character’s transformation into Mighty Thor.

Another topic is the one that has to do with Christian Balewho plays Gorr, the villain who appears in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. The film could resolve several issues, including the relationship of these superheroes with the conflicts on Earth to the various inconveniences and threats that must be addressed in the rest of the galaxy. Judging from a recently leaked Lego build and some details regarding the teaser, part of the plot will take place on a ship powered by two goats, as Thor and Mighty Thor take on Gorr.

Chris Hemsworth in the new video for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

We must not forget that it remains to wait how much influence Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although initially, beyond the necessary relationship to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the two stories would be walking different paths. After the trailer Thor: Love and Thunder it is possible that there will be more advances until the premiere of the film, announced for July 8, 2022.