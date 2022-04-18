New judicial round. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other again in a televised trial

Although they separated in 2016 – after fifteen months of marriage – Johnny Depp (58) and Amber Heard (35) still have a tough legal battle. The former couple, who divorced with strong intertwined accusations of physical and emotional abuse, face each other again in court. This time, in the Virginia court, to deal with the defamation complaint that Depp made to his ex-wife, after she published an article in Washington Post, in 2018, in which, without mentioning the name of the actor, he confessed to having been a victim of domestic violence. In the trial, which began on Monday, April 11 and in which figures such as actor James Franco and tycoon Elon Musk will testify, Johnny claims 50 million dollars from the actress for the “damage caused to her image” of she. “I never named him. I wrote about the price women have to pay for speaking out against men in power. I’m still paying that price, but I hope that when this case is over I can move on and so will Johnny. I always had a love for Johnny, and having to air the details of our past life together in front of the world causes me great pain, ”Heard wrote on his social networks before appearing in court, where he also announced that he will disconnect from his followers. while the trial lasts.

