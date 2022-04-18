Netflix has this movie with Ryan Gosling and Anthony Hopkins in its catalog; is the best rated in Mexico

Before Ryan Gosling is simply one of the best actors of his generation and surprised when he collaborated with the oscar winner anthony Hopkinswhose formula resulted in a film that has positioned itself as one of the best rated by users of Netflix in Mexico.

The film was released in 2007 and had a very limited budget, but enough for two acting figures to captivate the public with a surprising plot, which from start to finish will keep the viewer on the edge of their seat.

At just 27 years old, Gosling He starred in this film in which he delivered one of his best roles to date and which opened the doors for other productions, such as “BlueValentine“.

One of the best thriller movies on Netflix

Perfect Crime (fracture) was a low-budget film, as it featured 10 million dollarsbut during the time it was shown in theaters it managed to collect more than $92 million.

In addition to having Hopkins Y Goslingamong the cast were actors such as: David Strathairn, Rosamund Pike, Embeth Davidtz, billy burke, Cliff Curtis, Fiona Shaw Y Bob Gunton.

the specialized site Rotten Tomatoes rated the film with a 71 percent approval rating, while metacritic gave it a score of 68 out of 100. The opinions were mainly positive, where the work of Gosling Y Hopkinswho looked spectacular and convincing in his role.

Anthony Hopkins surprised with his great performance. Photo: Archive

What is a Perfect Crime about?

Willy Beachum (Ryan Gosling) is a young and ambitious prosecutor, whose career is starting to take off with the series of cases he has won.

On the other hand, Ted Crawford (anthony Hopkins) is a middle-aged engineer who has just shot his wife (Embeth Davidtz) Cold-blooded.

Fate will face them in a trial. Crawford turns out to be as complex and unpredictable an individual as the crime he has committed, so Willy’s accusations begin to unravel at the same time as his professional future.

This will lead to a “game” in which Crawford will question the knowledge of Willy, who could lose the case thanks to a series of errors and technicalities in the law.

