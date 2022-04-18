Natalie Portman triumphs as Goddess of Thunder in the trailer for the new ‘Thor’ movie
Five years after the premiere of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, Marvel has released the official trailer for the fourth installment: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’and the return of Natalie Portman as Goddess of Thunder has conquered the fans.
Marvel Studios just released the official trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’starring Chris Hemsworth, and with Natalie Portman, who returns to play Jane Foster, who becomes the Goddess of Thunder. In addition, the latest Marvel film, which will be released in the United States on July 8, will feature Russell Crowe and Matt Damon.
The Oscar winner for ‘Black Swan’ co-starred in the first two installments playing Jane Foster, but did not participate in the third film ‘Thor: Ragnarok’). The first Images of Portman as Goddess of Thunder have taken Twitter by storm among fans of the Marvel universe:
