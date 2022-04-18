NASA virtually teleports a doctor and other experts to the ISS from Earth – FayerWayer

If you ever dreamed of communicating with your loved ones in the form of a hologram in the best Star Wars or Stark Trek style, NASA recently demonstrated that it is more a reality than a simple dream.

From Earth to the International Space Station (ISS), the US space agency virtually teleported a doctorthe surgeon Josef Schmid, a virtual trip to space through a hologram and that can revolutionize communications between our planet and the ISS.

