Movies Keanu Reeves: Keanu Reeves revealed what was the worst movie of his career | Entertainment

Noble, intelligent, educated and with a big heart, in addition to being a great professional, the Canadian actor Keanu Reeves he seems to be an ideal person, but still he messes up sometimes. In an interview, the star of Hollywood He confessed which was the worst film of his career and what prompted him to participate in its filming. Although the movies Idaho: the road of my dreams, fugitive from the future, Speed Y Matrix successful and satisfied, Reeves will never forget the day he got involved in The Watcher either the observer and all because of his kindness.

“I never found that interesting script, but a friend of mine forged my signature on the contract. I couldn’t prove that he did it and I didn’t want to be sued, so I had no choice but to do the movie“, he commented.

In the observer, Reeves was not limited to a brief intervention, as he expected, but ended up as the lead and appeared for most of the film’s 97 minutes. He played David Allen Griffin, a dangerous psychopath hunted by FBI agent Joel Campbell for five years. He suddenly shows up to make life difficult for the now-retired Campbell by sending him clues about his next victims.