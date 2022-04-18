Moments that made history at Coachella 2022

Coachella is one of the most important music and art festivals in the world today.





The event takes place in Indio, California and around 125 thousand people attend each of its editions, since October 9, 1999.



Some of the star acts participating this year are Anitta, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Natanael Cano, Grupo Firme and The Weekend, who met on April 15 to 17 and will return on April 22 to 24.



What important events occurred during the festival?



1.- The first Drag Queen to sing at Coachella



From Brazil, Pabllo Vittar is the first drag queen to perform at this event, she had a successful concert on the Gobi stage. This event would mark the history of Coachella. The Brazilian could not contain the tears in her presentation. This artist became known for a cover of the song ‘Lean On’ and has collaborated with artists like Thalia.



2.-The first singer of ‘Chinese’ origin



Jackson Wang yesterday became the first Chinese singer to perform on the main stage for Coachella. The K-Pop star became famous for having belonged to the band ‘Got7’.



3.- The youngest ‘Headliner’



Billie Eilish became the youngest celebrity to headline at age 20. In addition to being one of the main artists at Coachella. The previous record was held by Ariana Grande with 25 years.



4.- The first Brazilian woman



Anitta, after releasing her album ‘Versiones de mí’ and viralizing the song ‘Envolver’ with her choreography on all networks, made history yesterday. The singer becomes the first Brazilian at Coachella.



5.- The first artist from Thailand



Famous rapper, Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul, became the first Thai artist to perform at the world famous festival. The 19-year-old rocked the Coachella stage performing her biggest hits like “Sudpang” and “Mirror.”



6.- 2NE1 meeting, K-Pop royalty



K-Pop group 2NE1 surprised Coachella attendees by reuniting on stage after six years of separation.



The surprise came after the participation of CL, who was the leader of the band. With the song “I Am The Best” they performed their classic choreography and caused euphoria in the attendees who saw the talent show of the 88rising label.