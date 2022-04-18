Minecraft: MrBeast organizes fight between “countries” with his collaborators

MrBeast is taking challenges to a new level with video games. Thanks to his secondary channel MrBeast Gaming, the famous YouTuber has found in Minecraft a very interesting alternative to continue attracting the attention of the millions of users he has, especially if we talk about Latin America.

One of his most recent challenges involved testing his familiar collaborators: Chris, Chandler, and Karl. The three were inside Minecraft, and had the challenge of building their own country, using the tools of the Mojang game in just 30 minutes. When the time runs out, the walls that had been placed to divide the participants will fall, and they will only have the objective of facing each other to find out which country would be dominant.

Photo: Diffusion

To make things more interesting, each of the collaborators had the support of other players. Thus, the teams coordinated their plans through private Discord channels, with MrBeast being aware of each of the activities. He even promised that the winners would receive money to spend on iTunes.

Who got the victory?

With this type of competition, it is very difficult to know who would take the victory since at the beginning, the one who was not having a good time was Karl, leader of the red team. The oversights made by both the blue and green teams were reason enough to put them in trouble.

During the competition you can see how the three teams were always finding a way to easily eliminate the players. By having large structures, users did not stop moving to avoid being hit. The first to fall was the blue team, with their leader losing, while the rest of their team was defeated by the other teams.