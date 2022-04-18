Miley Cyrus confirms her relationship with Maxx Morando with a kiss (PHOTO)

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando have apparently confirmed they are romantically linked with a kiss on a West Hollywood sidewalk.

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando: this Thursday the two musicians, who have apparently been dating since January 2022, were paparazzi as they hugged and they kissed on a sidewalk near West Hollywood.

Cyrus, 29, was photographed wearing a black halter neck Frankies Bikinis dress, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was wearing a simple pair of white jeans and a shirt with a yellow and white striped collar.

Morando, who was previously the drummer of the Regrettes and is currently part of the band Liily, was seen with Miley on the occasion of his New Year’s party special in Miami: Cyrus was filmed while dancing with Morando in the backstage. during commercial breaks.

In November, the couple were spotted attending the fashion show “Love Parade“of Gucci in Los Angeles and Cyrus posted a photo of the two during the event on her Instagram page. Maxx is also a budding designer and, during an interview with Vogue last September, Miley Cyrus revealed that the drummer he had already helped create one of his looks together with designer Shane Kastl.