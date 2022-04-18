Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch humanitarian campaign in support of Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, thousands of actors, musicians, brands and celebrities from all over the world they have sought the best way to help the Ukrainian people.

Such is the case of Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds or of LVMHwho have made millions in donations to help those most affected.

To them is added the Ukrainian Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcherwho donated part of their assets to the cause.

In addition, they organized a fundraising campaign that aims to get some 30 million dollars.

The campaign that Kutcher and Kunis started is through the platform GoFundMe, where they donated 3 million dollars.

To reach the goal, they hope that thousands of people from all over the world make their contribution in order to allocate the proceeds to humanitarian aid and to NGOs that are in the war zone.

Through a viralized video on social networks, Kunis says that “we are raising funds to provide the refugees with what they badly need, immediate humanitarian aid in the area. Please donate what you can. The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave does not mean that they do not need help. We need to help them.”

“I was born in Chernovtsy, Ukraine, in 1983, and I came to America in 1991. I have always considered myself an American, and with pride. I love everything this country has done for me and my family. But today I can say that I have never been so proud to be Ukrainian.”

Ashton Kutcher, meanwhile, pointed out that “I have never been so proud to be married to a Ukrainian… What happened in Ukraine is devastating. There is no place in this world for these kinds of unjust attacks on humanity.“.