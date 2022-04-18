Mike Rotunda points out that Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas are not done as fighters yet



Mike Rotundamember of the WWE Hall of Fame and father of superstars Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallasknown in his wrestling stage as IRS, was interviewed last week on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, hosted by Gerald Brisco and former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield.

During the interview, Rotunda had to answer for her children and her future in professional wrestling. Although she did not want to give many details, she pointed out that the career of both is not over yet, although the two have been studying other business options in recent months.

“They’re definitely not doneRotunda declared when asked about the career of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. So, you know, maybe you’ll see them back. Maybe not, I don’t know yet, but I don’t want to speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things.”

Mike Rotunda also explained that he never pressured his two sons to get them involved in the world of professional wrestling. Just like Bray Wyatt has done on several occasions, extolled the qualities of Bo Dallas, but noted that Vince McMahon never gave him a real chanceunlike Bray Wyatt, who became really popular since his arrival on the main WWE roster.

“I didn’t push them to get into this. I told them it’s a tough business, you know, you’re going to have to go through a lot of shit. And of course, I think it comes naturally to them. Their grandfather did it, his uncles did it, his father did it. No matter what you try to tell them, they’re going to try to do it. And they did, and they both succeeded. I don’t think Vince gave my youngest son Taylor a real chance because Taylor is a hard worker. He really is. Windham had a great, great gimmick. He became popular because he could talk and it was a unique situation. So I’m proud of both of them.”

Bo Dallas was fired from WWE in April 2021 along with other talents such as Samoe Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Kalisto, Mickie James and Chelsea Green, among others. For its part, WWE announced the departure of Bray Wyatt on July 31, 2021, alleging budget cuts, a reason that several media outlets later denied.

