Mexican National Team is obsessed with DT’s of Tigres and Rayados

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, NL / 04.17.2022 21:16:56





Throughout the last decades, the Mexican National Team has seen technicians parade on its bench, but what is striking is that every time Tigres or Rayados have been in a very good moment and El Tri occupies a DT, they turn to see any of these clubs to ‘take away’ their strategist.

One of them was Miguel Mejía Barón after the departure of Menotti, Monterrey had a great season in 1992-1993 and El Tri offered him the helm, Rayados let him go as super leader and his assistant Hugo Hernández stayed in charge.

After several years, with Víctor Manuel Vucetich in charge of Rayados, the team was champion of the 2009 Apertura and remained in the first places, aspiring to super leadership when they were offered the Tricolor; however, King Midas rejected the offer in 2010, due to family situations, leaving the way open for José Manuel de la Torre after the departure of Javier Aguirre.

The turn of Tigres followed, in 2015 and 2018, when the feline team was going through its golden age with Ricardo Ferretti, the Mexican National Team looked for Bigotón and offered him the position on those two occasions, but Tuca only accepted internships, he did not want to leave The cats.

Now, when the future of Gerardo Martino has been uncertain with El Tri, he once again turned to see Tigres, as his coach Miguel Herrera is doing an excellent job. An open secret that in the FMF they wanted the return of the Piojo, although for the moment it has been said that the Tata remains heading to Qatar 2022.

