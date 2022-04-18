Mercedes Sosa in a new chapter in National Geographic

Under the National Geographic label, in recent weeks the Star+ platform has been premiering new chapters of its documentary series ‘Bios. Lives that changed yours’, a documentary series in which the history of the most outstanding personalities of Latin American popular culture is reconstructed.

Through contemporary artists, the stories of artists such as Gustavo Cerati, Charly García, El Tri from Mexico, and recently Andrés Calamaro and the Colombian band Aterciopelados are reconstructed, now the turn is for one of the greatest voices of Latin American song: Mercedes Sosa, among a series of anecdotes and unknown details of his artistic and personal life.

In this episode, the Argentine singer and composer Abel Pintos is a chronicler and witness to the legacy of Mercedes Sosa, the woman who revolutionized Argentine folklore. Through interviews with friends, close family members and musical collaborators, Abel guides the audience through an emotional journey through the life, work and legacy of his musical godmother, while working together with other colleagues in a tribute to ‘La Negra’, with the theme ‘Reason to live’.

Throughout this episode, now available on the Star+ platform, Abel Pintos explores the different moments in Mercedes Sosa’s life to discover those milestones that transformed her into a music icon.

To get to know her more familiar side, she meets Araceli and Agustín Matus, Mercedes’ grandchildren, with whom she talks about her childhood, her musical origins, her love story with Óscar Matus and the intense relationship with her only son, Fabián.

He also meets the Argentine singer-songwriter Víctor Heredia, whom Mercedes promoted as a musician by interpreting and making his songs known, to talk about Mercedes’ militancy, her censorship during the Argentine dictatorship and her exile in Europe.

To understand the approach of ‘La Negra’ to rock after his return to the country, Abel meets with Argentine musicians David Lebón, Fito Páez, Charly García and Pedro Aznar, who witnessed Mercedes’ conviction about the union they should build Latin American musicians.

In addition, he meets Charo Bogarín, singer of the Argentine musical duo Tonolec, to reflect on Mercedes’ vision of the role of women and of the popular singer, with Argentine singer Soledad Pastorutti, who experienced Mercedes’ generosity first-hand. along with other new musicians from various musical genres, and with Argentine singers Liliana Herrero, Teresa Parodi and Julia Zenko, who met Mercedes both above and below the stage.

It has the testimony of Rodolfo Braceli, Mercedes’ biographer and confessor, who witnessed more than 50 years of the artist’s career and the gestation of the Manifesto of the New Songbook, where she outlined her thoughts on art and the role of folklore in music. society, and with the analysis of the Argentine historian Felipe Pigna, who provides the historical context to glimpse how the milestones in the singer’s life were influenced by key events in Argentine history.

The two-hour episode proposes a revealing journey towards the intimacy and rediscovery of ‘La Negra’, through the testimonies of those who knew her and accompanied her both in her moments of greatest recognition, as well as in her darkest and most painful, to make tangible his worldview, his musical legacy and his thoughts on politics, love, music and life.

Also, ‘Bios. Lives that marked yours’ prepares episodes dedicated to the Brazilian bands Titãs and Os Paralamas do Sucesso, former Mexican soccer player and coach Hugo Sánchez and Colombian actress Sofía Vergara.