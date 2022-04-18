Matt Cardona offers himself for another interesting challenge in WWE

Matt Cardona has achieved great success in the world of wrestling since his dismissal from WWE in 2020. The fighter, who currently holds seven championships from different promotions, including the NWA World Championship, has managed to reinvent himself and stand out as one of the biggest talents of the independent scene, however, he still hasn’t forgotten his old place of work, and in recent days he has been joking in relation to WWE. Responding to some tweets yesterday, she stated, for example, that He would return to WWE for Goldberg to beat him in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, a user asked him if he missed WWE, and Cardona replied that some things yes and others no.

“Some things…of course. Others…not at all.”

Apart from those two questions, Matt Cardona also confessed that he would love to face Minoru Suzuki in the future, that the match between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville seemed very entertaining and that if he had to choose an opponent for his first match back in WWE, I would choose The Miz.

Outside the ring, the fighter, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has also stood out for his show about collecting wrestling figures with Brian Myersand in recent days he made headlines for sending a curious photo to Vince McMahon posing with all the championships he currently holds.

