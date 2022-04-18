Matías Almeyda resigns from the San José Earthquakes and Chivas misses him

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.17.2022 19:16:55





Chivas does not have a coach Y Matias Almeydaone of the most beloved by the fans of the Flock, he just handed in his resignation at the table of San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer, according to information from various media.

The Chiverío does not live a good moment and the weariness of the followers has already crossed the limits reaching up to acts of violence as it happened just this past Friday in the concentration hotel from the club prior to Saturday’s game before Cruz Azul.

Although the victory against the celestial was a balmThe truth is that followers demand results and better management of the team by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez, owner and president of the club.

Right in this time of storm and imbalance in the institution, Matias Almeydathe coach who returned the triumphant role to the Flock, submitted his resignation with San José. It should be noted that the Argentine has not done well in his MLS adventure.

CHIVAS AND ALMEYDA, THE CHARM

Almeyda arrived in 2015 to the Guadalajara institution as a new bet of the board of directors of the late Jorge Vergara. Without experience in Mexican soccer, the Argentine received criticism what was turning off with the infatuation with the fans.

Between 2015 and 2018the stage of the strategist with the chiverío was marked by directing 147 matches with a balance of 64 wins40 draws and 43 losses. Harvested 5 titles in the club: 2 MX Cup (2015 and 2017), 1 MX Super Cup (2016), 1 MX League (2017) and 1 Concachampions (2018).

Is he second DT with more trophies in the history of Chivas: only found behind Javier de la Torre (12).

Was the April 28, 2018 when he directed his last game with the Flock. He faced León and did it and three days after winning the Concachampions.

​

​