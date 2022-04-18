Marvel will give away Fortnite skins with some comics

Attention fans of Marvel and Fortnite superheroes because an event of the company responsible for Spider-man and Avengers, among many others, has prepared several things for the players of the famous battle royale which we will see in June and will be exclusive to the Zero War event from the comics.

The current season of Fortnite has a lot of Marvel content with two skins in it. battlepass and most likely some other things to come later. In June, as we anticipated in the previous paragraph, the new Marvel comic arrives with the Epic title called Zero War.

Fortnite dresses up as Marvel

Iron Man and the Foundation team up for a vital mission in a new ‘Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War’ #2 cover! Get a guide to the @FortniteGame digital downloads available with each issue here: https://t.co/BfH32xRXHl pic.twitter.com/P1FVEomecH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 15, 2022

The publication will consist of five issues that will include codes to unlock rewards within the game, including two completely new skins, and although most of these will be available through the in-game store, Marvel highlights that some items in this pack will only be available with the purchase of the comic.

As for the skins themselves, one of them will be Shuri from Black Panther, but data on the second has not yet been revealed, although it may not be a completely new character. In the few covers that have been shown, we could see Thor and Storm of the X-Men in different costumes, so it could be one of them.