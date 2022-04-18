Marvel shows Natalie Portman as the new Thor in the first trailer for the film

The wait is over! This Monday, April 18, the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunderthe next marvel movie which will follow the story of God of Thunder.

But what excites us most about this first look is that it shows us Jane Foster like the new Thor.

Yes, this is how you read it! In this new film, directed by Taika Waititi, we will be able to see Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portmanbecoming the new Goddess of thunder and carrying the Mjölnir.

In Thor: Love and Thunder we can see how Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy on his next missions, while working out to regain his strength and fitness.

In the trailer, the god can be seen training and in battle, which also makes him regain his self-confidence.

But that’s not all, we also see the arrival of a new Thor, Jane Foster, whom the Mjolnir considered worthy and deserving of divine powers.

Even in the advance we can see Jane Foster dressed as a new Thor, with a lot of muscle and of course, carrying Mjölnir with all honor.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released?

The tentative date for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder is in the next month of July, precisely on July 7, 2022.

The film will be part of the summer releases, so it will not be a surprise if it becomes a success at the box offices.

So far there is no news of pre-sale of function tickets, but we are almost sure that it will be announced in a few months.

Who will act in Thor: Love and Thunder

The Taika Waititi-directed film will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale.

Jaimie Alexander, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum will also perform.

