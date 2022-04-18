Marvel releases first trailer for new Thor movie

This Easter Monday, Marvel Studios has made public on his Twitter account the first trailer of the new film of his God of Thunder, entitled ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, whose premiere is scheduled for this summer of 2022.

In addition, they have also made public the poster of the new film:

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder arrives only in theaters July 8. ❤️ + ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cbs8aKiC5O — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 18, 2022

News of this fourth installment

Five years after the last feature film ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, this fourth installment of the superhero saga starring Chris Hemsworth will feature the star addition of the actor Russell Crowe.

Crowe, winner of the Oscar for best actor for ‘Gladiator‘ (2000), will participate in this film belonging to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, in English), but at the moment practically nothing is known about his role, according to the Deadline portal.

Another great novelty of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ is the return of Natalie Portman, who co-starred as Jane Foster in the first two films of the Nordic superhero (‘Thor’, 2011; and ‘Thor: The Dark World’, 2013) but was not in the third film. Likewise, it is also expected that Matt Damon come back in this fourth movie.

In the San Diego Comic-Con (USA) of 2019, Marvel revealed that Portman will return to the saga probably turned into a female version of Thor. To announce her return, the Oscar winner for best actress for ‘Black Swan’ (2010) took the stage of that pop culture macro-event carrying Thor’s iconic hammer in her hand.

In addition to the return of Portman, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ will feature Christian bale as villain.