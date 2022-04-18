Marvel released the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder It hits theaters in July this year and, after so much waiting, fans have the first trailer for the film that marks the return of Chris Hemsworth. Look!

The fourth phase of Marvel It is fully successful and it seems that it has no intention of stopping. After the fury generated by films like Spider-Man: No Way Home either Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, now comes the turn of another superhero. It is the character of Chris Hemsworth, who returns to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunderthus becoming the actor who gave life to a hero in the franchise the most times.

On this occasion to Chris Hemsworth has to put himself back in the shoes of Thor to tell fans what happened to him after the end of avengers endgame. In that feature film, which premiered in 2019, each of the Avengers had a different ending. Of course, the one of Captain America, Black Widow Y Hombre de Hierro were the most commented, but the God of Thunder did not go unnoticed.

This is because, for those who don’t remember their fate, because Thor ended up on the Guardians of the Galaxy ship.. So much so that now Chris Hemsworth will work on his fourth solo film with personalities such as Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista and more. And, despite the fact that at first it was not confirmed that the guardians will have an important participation in the new film, now it is known that they do.

Well, the truth is that Marvel just released the first official teaser for Thor: Love and Thunderin which you see, at least a little, what will happen including the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the truth is that this has not surprised the fans who were anxiously awaiting the advance of this film at all, but the end of it left everyone shocked. Look!

When the advance ends Thor: Love and Thunder who appears, without saying a word to the protagonist and completely surprising him, is Jane Foster better known as Mighty Thor or the female version of Thor. Although it was already known that she would return to the life of the character of Chris Hemsworthtaking into account that the actress who plays her, Natalie Portman, was seen recording with the protagonist, the truth is that her appearance has driven everyone crazy. It is that, now, she changes completely the reality of the son of Odin.