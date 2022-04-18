Maneskin surprises with rocker cover of Womanizer by Britney Spears

Maneskins is one of the new Italian rock bands that are gaining popularity at an impressive speed thanks to the talent of each of their artists who debuted in 2017 on The X Factor program in their native Italy where they came in second place.

Last year the band that has gained great fame since its participation in the reality show released its second album that has managed to be at the top of several lists in Europe and after that, with the reactivation of massive events around the world, the presentations began in Europe festivals.

The biggest surprise was given in their last presentation reaching the big leagues, their first concert in Coachella and we have to say that it drove all the attendees crazy who had the opportunity to see them live and that we hope it will be the first of many shows.

Britney Spears by Maneskin

This weekend the winning Italian band of Eurovision 2021, Maneskins I debut in Coachella and will repeat next week as we remember it is a two week festival.

The band has managed to become popular thanks to its versions of songs known worldwide such as Mammamia or Beggin, but now they surprised all the Coachella attendees with a completely unexpected version.

With completely provocative costumes they interpreted the cover of Womanizer from Britney Spears that surprised and delighted all the attendees of the concert.

The band Moneskin He is currently doing a tour of North America, Europe and the UK called Loud Kids Get Louder.

No one could go unnoticed this cover that they premiered during their presentation at Coachella 2022, also managing to become virilized on social networks that has made this new version of one of the most famous songs even more popular. Britney Spears, Womanizer.

This much more rock version promises to be a success in future concerts of this Italian band that we hope to see soon in Mexico, although they still have no plans to come to our country with the fame they are earning, it is very likely that they will come to visit soon.