Mads Mikkelsen ensures that ‘Indiana Jones 5’ will keep all the essence of the 40s

Indiana Jones It is one of the most popular film franchises of all time, due to its great success during the 80s at the hands of the acclaimed George Lucas, creator of the Star Wars franchise.











Mads Mikkelsen will be in the fifth installment of 'Indiana Jones'





Now, after he joined the cast headed by Harrison Ford Danish actor Mads Mikkelsenthe actor gave his first reaction on the production of the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, shortly after premiering Fantastic Beasts 3where he took the place of Johnny Depp.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen recounted that Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) was one of his favorite films and that the new production captures much of what was done more than 40 years ago.

“(The Original Indiana Jones Movie) captures that golden period of the 1990s series. 1940, and that’s in the fifth movie as well,” Mikkelsen said. “They go back a lot to the first and second movies and get that original feel, the indie original, somewhat dense and epic“, he added.

As for the role you have Mikkelsen as part of the tape, it is not yet known precisely, as no further details have been released. However, the same THR He adds that he could be the villain of the film.

this time james mangolddirector of the acclaimed Ford v Ferrari, takes the place as the director of the film, which was previously held by Steven Spielberg, executive producer of the film. And while he changes direction, the actor says he seems “a Spielberg movie, although obviously James is making it with the same vision“.

As for his dealings with the leading man, Harrison Ford, Mikkelsen reveals that it is the first time he has worked with him, and assures that “he is an incredibly powerful person not only as an actor, but physically”.

“I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5 am, and then he got on his mountain bike and rode his bike for 50 kilometers. Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster.“, he reacted.

Mads has played roles in Star Wars, Marvel, Fantastic Beasts and now Indiana Jones, already becoming one of the favorites of many of the public for his constant appearances in cult sagas. However, Mikkelsen could have a new project in his native Denmark, since he is not afraid to return to his origins despite being in Hollywood and even in 2021 a film of his, another roundwon the Oscar for Best International Film.

