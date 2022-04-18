Loved and hated: the worlds of Chris Rock, the comedian who unleashed the fury of Will Smith

Chris Rock’s name has been repeated around the world since Sunday night, after the right hand he received from actor Will Smith during the Oscar ceremony.

But Chris Rock has had a career that goes far beyond the anecdotal. He is a true celebrity in the United States. He is 57 years old. He was born on February 7, 1965 in Andrews, South Carolina, with the name Christopher Julius Rock. Early on, his parents moved to Brooklyn, New York.

To a large extent, his artistic career has been based on comedy. For this reason, from a very young age he began on small stages doing humorous numbers in nightclubs. From there he landed minor roles in films like I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and the tv series Miami Vice, in 1987.

But his big chance came that year. Eddie Murphy himself saw him perform at a nightclub and became his friend. Thanks to him, Rock got a role – albeit a modest one – in the film Beverly Hills Cop II.

Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy.

From then on it didn’t stop anymore. She became famous from coast to coast in the United States thanks to her participation as a stable member of Saturday night Live, one of the most watched television shows in the northern country, along with other notables such as Adam Sandler, Rob Scheneider and David Spade. Then came comedy shows on HBO and Comedy Central.

In the mid-90s, love knocked on his door. In 1996 she married Malaak Compton, mother of her daughters Lola and Zahra, although they separated in 2014.

But aside from his career as a comedian, he did not leave the cinema, although he always focused on the field of laughter. He appeared in New Jack City (1991); Boomerang (1992), along with Eddie Murphy; Sergeant Bilko (1996), along with another classic of American humor: Steve Martin. It also counts holdings as in deadly weapon 4 (1998), Dogma (1999), chasing betty (2000). He even ventured as a director in the film From Incompetent to President (2003). And since she liked the main chair, she also did it in I think I love my wife (2007) and Top Five (2014).

He has also lent his voice to animated films, such as bee-movie Y Madagascar. He has obtained recognitions such as two Emmy awards; for Chris Rock: bring the pain (1996) and by The Chris Rock Show (1997-2000).

His fame in the United States is such that last Sunday’s was not the first time he appeared at the Oscar ceremony, he also did so as host in 2005 and 2016.

From that platform – and from others he has had – he has always been characterized by a humor to the limit, with diverse victims and where he always laughs at some specific detail in the personality or physique of the person affected.

Until 2016, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett and Chris Rock were friends, photos show the 3 together cheerful and smiling, like a triangle of good vibes. However, the crystal glass was broken that year and it was never the same again.

For that year’s edition, African-American actors called for a boycott of the ceremony, due to the lack of nominations for so-called black people. All of those named in the acting categories at the Oscars were white actors and actresses. Therefore, famed filmmaker Spike Lee announced that he would not attend the ceremony.

He was seconded by Jada Pinkett and of course, her husband, Will Smith, who pointed out: “It would bother us to be there and suggest that this is fine.” And he clarified that it was nothing personal, since the interpreter sounded like a favorite in the preview for his role in shock. “This has nothing to do with me. This is for the kids who are going to sit down and watch a show that they are not going to be represented in,” she added.

Jada Pinkett, Chris Rock and Will Smith.

The decision did not go unnoticed. In fact, actress Janet Hubert, also African-American (and who acted with Smith in The Prince of rap) criticized Pinkett’s decision, saying, “She’s just mad that her husband didn’t get nominated.”

The ceremony, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was conducted by Rock, who in the previous one settled his position on the subject: “It’s a white industry and that’s it.” On the occasion, he displayed an acid and sharp humor, and brought Pinkett to the board: “Isn’t she (referring to Jada) on a television show? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. She was not invited”.

But that was not enough, and immediately after he added: “Her husband, Will, was not nominated by shock. I understand. you go crazy It’s not fair that Will did so well and didn’t get a nomination. It’s also not fair that Will got paid 20 million dollars to participate in wild wild west!”.

That was when the circle was broken forever. Somehow, Smith took revenge this Sunday for a rage accumulated since then.