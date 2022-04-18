Love and Thunder’ – The Financier

“My superhero days are over”, Says the “God of Thunder”, played by Chris Hemsworth, in the first official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunderthe new Marvel film that hits theaters this July 7, with the return of jane foster (Natalia Portman).

“These hands were once used for combat, now they are nothing more than humble tools of peace. I need to find out exactly who I am, ”adds the Asgard superhero, who in this fourth installment of the Thor franchise will get back in shape and search for his place in the universe.

In the advance they reappear Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster, masked, holding a Mjolnir full of cracks, the hammer that can only be held by someone who is worthy to do so, as decreed by Odin and which was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarök (2017).

Meanwhile, in the official poster, Thor points the Stormbreaker, a weapon that Eitri built for him (Peter Dinklage) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) after the destruction of Mjolnir.

The reconstruction of Mjolnir is one of the reasons why the return of Peter Dinklage to this tape, because only Eitri’s skill could achieve such a feat.

There are also glimpses of New Asgard already Valkyrie, as well as Zeus from behind, who has been said could be played by Russell Crowe. In the cast we will see Christian bale like Gorr, although it does not appear in the first trailer.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise opens in Mexico on July 7. (Photo: Twitter / Marvel).

Who is Mighty Thor and where was Jane Foster?

In this installment, Jane Foster will become Mighty Thor, a superheroine. Natalie Portman’s character appeared in the first two films of the Thor franchise, she was absent in the third and in the Avengers productions, where it is mentioned that she was working on investigations on Earth and had ended her relationship with Thor after the attack of Ultron.

In the story, the couple temporarily separates after Thor returns to Asgard and the Bifrost Portal is disabled, then she becomes the bearer of the Aether, a reality gem, for which she travels to Asgard.

Once freed, Jane Foster returns to Earth to work on her research on the Convergence study, which leads to her being considered for the Nobel Prize in Astrophysicsit has been said that she also disappeared with the snap of Thanos, but returned like many other people five years later.

In the new trailer, Thor is seen kissing a blue-haired woman, and in another scene, he looks in surprise at Jane Foster as Mighty Thor during a battle.

In the comics, Jane is diagnosed with breast cancerwhile in treatment an event occurs in which the mjolnir it flies off in search of a new owner and reaches her, who can lift it without problems and becomes Mighty Thor, however, whenever she becomes a superhero her cancer progresses.

The new movie might not be as faithful to the comic, as in 2020 director Taika Waititi said in an interview with Variety that it was possible Jane might not have cancer in the adaptation:

“We don’t know, that comic book publication was a huge inspiration and was an influence on early drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now and in two years it could be the complete opposite… We continue writing even in postproduction”.